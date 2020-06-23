Mississippi lawmakers pass bill to ban abortion based on race, sex, genetics

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi House passed the Life Equality Act (HB 1295), sending it to Governor Tate Reeves for his signature. The Mississippi Senate passed the bill last week.

The bill would ban abortion based on the race, sex or genetic anomalies of a fetus.

Supporters said the measure would prevent abortion for Down syndrome or other conditions. Opponents said it would interfere with private medical decisions.

