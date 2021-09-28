Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus holds medical marijuana hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus held a medical marijuana hearing at the State Capitol on Tuesday.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs spoke at the meeting, along with other health experts. They said funding was a “grave concern” for the program.

However, health experts said the medical marijuana proposal from the Mississippi Legislature was an improvement.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn, both Republicans, told reporters that they believe legislators could handle the business quickly — possibly in as little as one day — in a special session.

A few legislators have been negotiating for months on how to create a medical marijuana program. In May, the Mississippi Supreme Court tossed out a medical marijuana initiative (Initiative 65) that voters approved last November. Justices ruled that Mississippi’s initiative process was out of date and the medical marijuana proposal was not properly on the ballot.

The legislative proposal is not identical to the voter-approved initiative. The proposal would allow local governments to limit where the marijuana could be grown, processed or sold. That was not in Initiative 65.

The two lead negotiators — Republican Sen. Kevin Blackwell of Southaven and Republican Rep. Lee Yancey of Brandon — said Thursday that passing a bill would take a three-fifths majority because of tax provisions, and leaders of the House and Senate believe they have have enough votes lined up.

Only a governor can call a special session and set the agenda. Gov. Tate Reeves’ Office announced the governor would not make an announcement on Monday about a special session for lawmakers to discuss the bill.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.