Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus presents 2021 policy agenda

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will hold a news conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. to announce its 2021 policy agenda.

The agenda includes healthcare, education, criminal justice reform, economic justice, elections reform, and housing and community investment.

“Our agenda is really a Mississippi agenda that seeks to improve conditions and policy matters in areas that affect the majority of our citizens,” Senator Angela Turner Ford said. “Our efforts are to improve Mississippi overall.”

