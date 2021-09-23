Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus to hold medical marijuana hearing on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Special Select Committee of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will hold a medical marijuana hearing at the state capitol on Tuesday, September 28.

“The hearing will help us meaningfully evaluate legislation that has been crafted in the event of a special session. And should the session not materialize, the Caucus will use the information provided during the hearing to prepare its own medical marijuana bill,” said MLBC Chairwoman Senator Angela Turner Ford.

Among those expected to testify at the hearing are Dr. Larry Walker, Director Emeritus of the National Center for Natural Products Research, Research Professor Emeritus in the Research Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Professor Emeritus of Pharmacology at University of Mississippi Medical Center and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

The meeting will be livestreamed online here.