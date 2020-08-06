Mississippi Legislature to return to State Capitol on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislature plans to return to the State Capitol in Jackson on Monday, August 10.
According to lawmakers, the legislature will return to overturn vetoes by Governor Tate Reeves. They will also take up the Department of Marine Resources and education budgets.
This comes after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Mississippi State Capitol sickened several lawmakers.
