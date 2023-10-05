OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) launched “One Pill Can Kill,” a public awareness campaign to educate, support, and empower Mississippians about the dangers associated with fentanyl and the resources available to save lives.

Fitch made the announcement at the University of Mississippi, along with Chancellor Glenn Boyce and State Senator Nicole Boyd.

“Fighting the opioid crisis has been one of my top priorities since I took office, and with counterfeit pills becoming increasingly common in Mississippi, it’s vital that we pool our energy and resources to fight back,” said Fitch. “One Pill Can Kill is an initiative to educate, support, and empower all Mississippians with information on the dangers of fentanyl, how to identify it, and what to do if you or someone you know is overdosing.”

The Attorney General’s office will distribute Fentanyl Harm Prevention Kits – which include two Fentanyl test trips, a safe drug disposal bag, and a pill identification card that identifies whether the drug is legitimate – to colleges and universities, law enforcement agencies, community mental health centers, and other community groups.

In addition, Fitch unveiled the AGO Fentanyl Strike Force, a concerted effort to train and organize law enforcement officers and prosecutors across the state to safely and effectively investigate and prosecute fentanyl cases.