CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following a veto from Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher of the proposed ward Map for the city, two new ward maps were proposed in October.

The ward map proposals follow Fisher’s September veto of the Board of Aldermen’s approval of a new ward map. Mayor Fisher said that the proposed September ward map disenfranchised voters. He further accused some aldermen of voting in favor of it for their own personal or electoral gain, not the people of Clinton.

More recently, Fisher, joined by Alderman Chip Wilbanks and Alderman Jim Martin, went to the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District to reach an agreement that would satisfy the Board of Aldermen and be fair to its residents. During the meeting, two maps were created which minimally divided any subdivision between multiple Aldermen.

The Board’s next work session is November 6 at the Olde Towne Train Depot at 5:30 p.m. A vote would likely be held during its regularly scheduled Board meeting on November 21 or December 5.