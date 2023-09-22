CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The mayor of Clinton announced he has vetoed an ordinance that adopted a new ward map for the city.

The ordinance was passed by the Board of Aldermen in a 4-3 vote during their meeting on Tuesday, September 19.

Mayor Phil Fisher said the new ward map disenfranchises voters. According to the mayor, the new map changes wards for residents in Cascades, Clinton Park, Huntcliff, Kentwood, Twin Oaks, Lakeside, Trailwood, and Casa Grande subdivisions as well as Hawthrone Drive, Kitchens Drive, Hampstead Boulevard, Twin Oaks Drive, and Mount Salus Drive.

Fisher believes some of the aldermen, who voted in favor of the new plan, did so for personal or electoral gain without acting in the best interests of the city.

Current City of Clinton ward map (Courtesy: City of Clinton)

The Board of Aldermen must have five votes in order to override the mayor’s veto.