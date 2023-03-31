JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi House passed the controversial House Bill 1020. The bill now heads to Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

Support for the proposal has been split between party and racial lines. Opponents have accused the bill of being racist and unconstitutional.

If the governor signs the bill, Capitol police would be given primary jurisdiction within the expanded Capital Complex Improvement District (CCID) boundary lines. Jackson police would have secondary jurisdiction.

HB 1020 would also create inferior municipal courts within the CCID and appoint municipal judges.

The debate on Friday reached a boiling point when Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), the author of the bill, responded to many Black representatives.

“See, I’m Black. I know y’all can see that, and there’s a jurist. There’s a judge in this city that may be appointed by a CCID court that will look at me and say, ‘Maybe you need a night in prison,'” said House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D-District 94).

“I don’t know if you know what police do to Black communities. I don’t know if you really understand a mother having to tell her child that you have to live by a certain set of rules, separate rules from everybody else,” said Rep. Zakiya Summers (D-District 68).

“So, here we are again. I get to respond to all that. Let me tell you what, gentleman. You talked about being offended. I’m offended as well, and I have that right. Because my heart bleeds red. Just like yours. That’s the only color that should matter in this building. If I have to stay in here and listen to being called a racist because I’m trying to do the right thing, we’re going to talk about the color that matters. And that’s the red that flows in my veins and yours like,” said Lamar.

The conference report was adopted by a vote of 72-41.