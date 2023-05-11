JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Dewayne Thomas sided with the plaintiffs’ motion to add defendants in the House Bill 1020 lawsuit.

Thomas ruled Wednesday evening that the State of Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves and Attorney General Lynn Fitch could be added to the suit in their official capacities.

Counsel representing the plaintiffs argued the three defendants have an essential role in enforcing House Bill 1020, while attorneys representing the state argued their involvement was outside the scope of the lawsuit.

The judge also dismissed Chief Justice Michael K. Randolph and Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace from the lawsuit.

A ruling on the constitutionality of House Bill 1020 is expected to come down between Friday, May 12 and Monday, May 15.