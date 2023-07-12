JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Last week, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) and six others signed a letter that asserted Target may have violated several state laws with its Pride display in stores.

The July 5 letter, principally authored by Todd Rokita (R-Ind.), was addressed to Target CEO and Chairman Brian C. Cornell. It expressed concern that Target’s pride collection violated child-protection laws, parental-rights laws and implemented business decisions that disregarded the financial interests of Target’s stakeholders.

Other AGs who signed onto the letter included Tim Griffin (R-Ark.), Raúl Labrador (R-Idaho), Daniel Cameron (R-Ky.), Andrew Bailey (R-Mo.), and Alan Wilson (R-S.C.).

Furthermore, the letter asserted that Target sold products in its Pride collection that endorsed violence, contained anti-Christian designs, and made business decisions influenced by stakeholders who were “left-wing activists.”

Local media challenged many claims within the letter. According to reporting from the Indianapolis Star, the joint letter’s claims may have misrepresented the merchandise displayed and sold by Target.

Nonetheless, Target changed this year’s Pride collection due to the criticisms of some consumers and concern for its employee’s safety. According to Newsweek, the store’s stock price decreased by over 16% in May and its market cap by nearly $4 billion in less than a week.

“It is likely more profitable to sell the type of Pride that enshrines the love of the United States. Target’s Pride Campaign alienates whereas Pride in our country unites,” the letter said.