JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) and other attorneys general filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday over an abortion bill.

In the brief, the attorneys general argued that the Biden administration and the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) attempt to roll back safety mechanisms for the abortion-inducing drug mifepristone and to make it widely available through the mail violates both federal law and state laws.

“On one day, even while considering two very different cases, two judges found that the FDA’s approval of chemical abortion was flawed,” said Fitch. “One thing is evident: Over the past two decades, the FDA has engaged in political calculations, not scientific ones, when it comes to chemical abortion. It is our hope that the Fifth Circuit sees how the FDA’s brazen attempt to trample on federal and state laws endangers both the health of women and democracy and takes decisive action to uphold the people’s right to regulate abortion.”

The drug, mifepristone, was approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration more than two decades ago. It’s used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol.

In a far-reaching ruling Friday, a federal judge in Texas blocked the FDA’s approval of the drug following a lawsuit by the pill’s opponents. The ruling, which the judge put on hold for a week to allow for an appeal, could affect access to the drug in every state. On Monday, the Biden administration asked an appeals court to allow access to the drug while the case continues to play out.

Attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming joined General Fitch on this brief.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.