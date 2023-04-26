HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.), who’s running for re-election, traveled to the Pine Belt on Wednesday, April 26.

He announced that Forrest and Lamar counties received about $8.5 million for local infrastructure projects during the 2023 Legislative Session. The funds include a $4 million windfall to acquire land, relocate utilities, improve storm water drainage and other projects related to the improvement of Hattiesburg’s Midtown area.

Cities and rural water associations in Forrest and Lamar counties also received more than $11 million for water and sewer projects. Funding for the program came from the Legislature’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation.

“Unlike other states, the Legislature refused to fritter away our ARPA funds on fleeting projects. The money we put in the ground through our water and sewer infrastructure programs will result in generational change in our Pine Belt communities,” Hosemann said.