JAXKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed House Bill 1715 into law on Friday, directing $74 million to rural water infrastructure improvements.

The funds will be allocated to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to help fund the ARPA Rural Water Associations Infrastructure Grant Program. The program assists rural water associations with the construction of eligible drinking water projects.

This follows the $300 million invested into the program last year through House Bills 1538 and 1421.

“My administration is committed to improving water infrastructure across Mississippi. We’ve already made historic investments in Mississippi’s infrastructure, and we are keeping that going today. I look forward to continuing to work with communities across our state to help ensure their residents have access to clean drinking water,” said Reeves.

Rural water associations have already submitted their applications to MSDH.