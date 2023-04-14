JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed House Bill 698 into law on Friday, creating water billing rates based on usage.

This comes after suggestions were made to move to a water billing system based on property values or other factors.

“Water bills based on property values squeeze the middle class. Americans are already paying more for just about everything thanks to inflation stemming from Washington’s wasteful spending – their wallets are stretched thin. They can’t afford to pay more for the home they already own. Water bills will continue to be based off of personal consumption – just like what is being done throughout the rest of the country,” said Reeves.