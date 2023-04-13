JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed House Bill 1110 into law on Thursday, blocking the creation of gun registries and efforts to track financial transactions related to the purchase of firearms.

The bill prohibits any state entity or private individual from keeping a registry of privately owned firearms or their owners and blocks financial institutions from using firearm codes to track gun purchases.

According to the governor, concerns were raised about gun purchase and owner information being used to punish gun manufacturers, distributors and sellers.

“The Second Amendment rights of Mississippians shall not be infringed. My administration will continue to push back on national Democrats’ unconstitutional gun grabs that threaten the safety and privacy of law-abiding gun owners. Unlike California and New York, we’re proud to welcome the firearms industry and gun owners from across the country to enjoy the protections that our state has to offer. Let me be clear: as long as I’m governor, the Second Amendment is here to stay in Mississippi,” said Reeves.