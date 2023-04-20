JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed three bills on Thursday aimed at bolstering the efforts of Mississippi’s Office of Workforce Development (Accelerate Mississippi).

Senate Bill 3021 provides $12 million to expand the existing career coaching program by 50 additional coaches statewide.

House Bill 588 codifies the responsibility for implementation of the career coaching program, improves functional support mechanisms between the Office of Workforce Development and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security as the fiscal agent and strengthens the Office of Workforce Development’s duties and powers related to its programming.

Senate Bill 3113 provides $25 million for the expansion and support of Allied Health Training Programs and $3 million for the Accelerate Mississippi Physician Residency and Fellowship Start-Up Grant Program.

“The future of Mississippi’s economy is being decided today. We’ve made record investment in workforce development and because of that, our state’s unemployment rate is at an all-time low and more Mississippians are working than ever before. We need to double down on preparing Mississippians to take on the jobs of the next 50 years, and that’s what we are doing. Our people are the state’s greatest asset, and we will continue to invest in them,” said Reeves.