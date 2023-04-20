JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed two bills on Thursday, allocating more than $2 billion for the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

House Bill 1642 allocates over $1.4 billion for MDOT. The funding is earmark-free and is intended to provide flexibility for investments in transportation and construction projects across the state.

Senate Bill 3120 gives MDOT additional funding to tackle a range of major road, bridge, port, rail, and airport improvements across Mississippi. The legislation commits $450 million for capacity projects, $100 million for the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund which supports local projects, $30 million for new multimodal fund (ports, airports, and rail) and $40 million in federal matching funds.

The $450 million will go toward the following:

US 49 in Harrison County

SR 15 in Tippah County

SR 2 in Tippah County

SR 19 in Neshoba County

I-20 in Warren County (Flowers Interchange)

US 90 in Jackson County

“This major investment by the state into our roads, bridges, airports, and other critical infrastructure will help grow Mississippi’s economy and create jobs. I’d like to thank the legislature for answering my call to commit a major investment toward infrastructure improvement and expansion projects across the state. We’re doing what it takes to attract more businesses and jobs to Mississippi,” said Reeves.