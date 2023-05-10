JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first legal challenge to House Bill 1020 took place on Wednesday in the Hinds County Chancery Court.

Three Jackson residents filed the lawsuit. They said the bill’s provision to allow the Chief Justice of the Mississippi State Supreme Court to appoint judges for a Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID) violates the Mississippi constitution.

The attorney representing the three residents believes the ruling on this bill could have huge implications.

“This feels really big to me. It feels like something is is going on around the use of power to control Jackson and the people of Jackson, people who already have struggled and had their challenges. To have the legislature come in and exert this unprecedented power over them does feel big,” said Cliff Johnson with the MacArthur Justice Center.

A ruling is expected to come down any time between Friday, May 12 and Monday, May 15.