JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) shared part of his legislative agenda during the Stennis Capitol Press Forum on Monday.

Hosemann said the “guiding principle” of this session for him will be Mississippi’s lackluster labor force participation rate.

The rate measures the number of eligible workers between the ages of 16 and 64, who are employed. Mississippi has the lowest rate in the country at 53.9%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hosemann said the way out is through education.

“Our labor force participation rate is abysmal. It’s 53.9%. We’re the lowest in the country. When you have a degree above high school, the odds get to 70% to 80% that you’re in the workforce. We’re at 53% in the workforce, going to 70% is be a great goal,” he said. “We get there by educating our people. When we’re looking at the bills that are going to come before this legislature. I want to know is that going to help my labor force participation rate?”

Hosemann said his “Last Dollar” tuition program could help. The state would pay for any outstanding tuition that is not covered by grants or scholarships for community college students across the state.