JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United States District Court Judge Henry Wingate recently declared most pending actions made against House Bill 1020 as moot.

Wingate’s December 21 ruling cited the Mississippi Supreme Court’s ruling on Section 1 of HB 1020 in September. Mississippi’s highest court declared Section 1, which is the provision in HB 1020 allowing the appointment of four temporary special circuit judges, violated the state’s constitution.

Restraining orders filed by plaintiffs to prevent Michael Randolph, Chief Justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court, from appointing those judges under Section 1 were still in place.

Wingate dissolved those restraining orders in his ruling, explaining that the unconstitutionality of Section 1 made the orders moot. Wingate also dismissed all other judicial appointment claims and related matters challenging Section 1 of HB 1020 as moot.

Federal District Courts in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas must follow the legal precedent established by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. Court cases seen before the 5th Circuit established the legal precedent that circumstances that eliminate the controversy that initiated the lawsuit make the action unnecessary.

In his ruling, Wingate emphasized Randolph’s dismissal as a party in the lawsuit. Below are the current parties in the HB 1020 lawsuit.

Plaintiffs

NAACP

Mississippi State Conference of the NAACP

Jackson Branch of the NAACP

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of NAACP

Frank Figgers, civil rights and community activist from Jackson

Charles Taylor, Executive Director of Mississippi State Conference of the NAACP

Markyel Pittman, State president of MS NAACP Youth & College Division

Charles Jones

Nsombi Lambright-Haynes, Executive Director of OneVoiceMS

Defendants

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.)

Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell

Chief of Capitol Police Bo Luckey

Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.)