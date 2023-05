JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal judge ordered an extension of the temporary restraining order to House Bill 1020.

The decision delays the implementation of the bill, which was signed by Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

Judge Henry Wingate granted the motion sought by the NAACP as they plan to file a preliminary injunction to HB 1020’s judicial appointment requirement by Wednesday, May 24.

The temporary restraining order will be in place until a ruling on the preliminary injunction has been reached.