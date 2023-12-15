JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A ceremonial swearing in was held on Friday for District 72 Representative-elect Justis Gibbs.

Family, friends and supporters gathered in the House chamber as outgoing House Speaker Philip Gunn administered the ceremonial oath of offifce.

Gibbs will replace his mother, Judge Debra Gibbs, as the representative for District 72. He said his mother gave him one piece of advice after he was elected.

“My mother always told me to always stay true to your word, never commit too early and be always be committed to your community and the people who elected you. A lot of people come up here, and they listen to lobbyists and other special interest groups, but it’s the people of District 72 who gave me this opportunity. And those are always going to be the individuals that I listen to when I say votes on the House floor,” Gibbs said.

Newly elected representatives will be sworn in on the first day of the 2024 Legislative Session.