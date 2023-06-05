JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit has been filed against Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell and Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey over Mississippi Senate Bill 2343.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit include JXN Undivided Coalition, Mississippi Votes, People’s Advocacy Institute, Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign, Black Voters Matter, Rukia Lumumba, Danyelle Holmes, and Arekia Bennett-Scott. Lumumba is the sister of current Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

The plaintiffs alleged that the bill’s written approval requirement from either Tindell or Luckey to conduct any event in front of a building owned or used to conduct state business is unconstitutional. The plaintiffs said the bill constitutes a prior restraint on speech and violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

Senate Bill 2343 is not the only controversial bill passed in Mississippi this year affecting the capital city.

WJTV 12 News contacted representatives for both Tindell and Luckey. Neither responded before publication.

Senate Bill 2343, signed by Governor Tate Reeves in April, is still set to go into effect on July 1.