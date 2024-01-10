JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Municipal League met at the Mississippi State Capitol on Wednesday to discuss changes to the Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS).

PERS has quickly become one of the most pressing issue among Mississippi lawmakers and their state-employed constituents.

Members of the Mississippi Municipal League shared their concerns with the most recent updates to the contribution levels of PERS.

In 2023, the PERS Board of Trustees lowered the annual percentage rate by just more than half a point. They also voted to implement an employer contribution increase of 5% phased out over three years, bumping employer contributions up from 17.4% to 22.4%.

Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons said some towns cannot afford this.

“For Greenville, Mississippi, we send PERS anywhere between $250,000 to $300,000 a month. That’s $3 million. This increase will increase that in the neighborhood by about $260,000. The opportunity cost and continue the municipal services that we do day in and day out for our folks. Tell me, will I’ll be elected again as mayor if I tell my folks, ‘I’ve got to raise your taxes by 10 mils to cover up a PERS increase?’ So, we got to get it right,” said Simmons.

The first employer contribution rate increase will begin on July 1, 2024.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) and House Speaker Jason White (R-Miss.) have voiced their interest in discussing the sustainability of PERS this legislative session.