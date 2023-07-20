RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Black legislators in Mississippi are calling for the indictment of the former Rankin County deputies involved in the Michael Jenkins case.

Members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus said all parties responsible for the crimes should be prosecuted to the fullest extend.

Jenkins and Eddie Parker were allegedly beaten, tortured and sexually assaulted by Rankin County deputies and an off-duty Richland police officer in January 2023.

During the alleged incident, Jenkins was shot in the mouth.

The Caucus sent a letter to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch on July 9, requesting the indictment of the deputies and officer.

Rep. Christopher Bell (D-District 65) said the Fitch’s silence on the issue speaks volumes.

“It makes no sense for us not to have any word coming from our Attorney General’s Office, who’s been very vocal on other issues such as abortion. Any silence on the lives of these young African American men for these individuals to be tortured like they were and to survive it is a blessing that they can tell their story. They are so many other individuals who did not make it out from being harassed and assaulted by law enforcement officers. And if there’s any indication of any wrongdoing, which there is and there has been of, these individuals need to be sentenced in court by a jury of their peers,” Bell stated.

The deputies were fired from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office. The off-duty Richland police officer resigned.

In February, the allegations sparked a still-ongoing Justice Department civil rights probe. A $400 million federal lawsuit has been filed for both Jenkins and Parker.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Fitch’s office for a comment, and we have not heard back.