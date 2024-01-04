JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) gathered outside the Mississippi State Capitol to tout their Raise Mississippi campaign.

The campaign is MAE’s latest push for more public education funding, including funds for school safety and technology for students.

On the first day of the Legislative Session, House Speaker Jason White (R-Miss.) addressed the full House and proposed changing the funding formula for the state’s public schools. Changing the formula has long been discussed, but a consensus has never been reached.

Antonio Castanon Luna, executive director of MAE, said this is a step forward.

“In understanding that, we have to look at different ways that creative ways and new ways of investing in our students and educators. This is certainly a step forward. We were out here today within the Capitol grounds, lifting up our Raise Mississippi campaign, which is fully focused on increasing funding for our public schools and really investing in the classrooms. So, we see that as a great step, and we look forward to working with Speaker White,” Luna said.

White said he does not want to cut any funding for public schools, but he does want to look at how the funds could be better spent.