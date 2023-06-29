JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Senate Bill 2652 might have flown under the radar in the 2023 legislative session, but officials said its impact will help ensure the safety of vulnerable Mississippians as they receive care.

The bill, signed into law in March, requires the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) to create the Mississippi Vulnerable Person Abuse Registry. The bill, which becomes law on July 1, empowers agencies and members of the public to vet out caretakers convicted of abusing the elderly or other vulnerable persons in the past.

If convicted, the DPS will enter the person’s name, address, and the offense(s) the individual was convicted of on the registry. If the person convicted is a member of a profession or occupation licensed, certified, or regulated by the state, the court will inform the appropriate entity of the conviction.

Jan Davis is the Executive Director of Castlewoods Place in Brandon, a senior living facility. Facilities such as Castlewoods receive licensure through the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). Davis told WJTV 12 News that this legislation would strengthen an already robust vetting process.

“As workers of long-term care communities, those that are regulated by the Department of Health, we are required to report anybody who’s accused of abuse,” Davis said.

According to SB 2652, care facilities must vet current and prospective employees using the Mississippi Vulnerable Person Abuse Registry.

Davis sees the most benefit for everyday Mississippians, which would have access to the information she has utilized through other state agencies for years. As the bill becomes law on Saturday, the only downside Davis envisions is few people using the registry because only some Mississippians know about it.

“I hope that the word gets out and everybody is aware of it because I think it will be a great tool for family members to use,” Davis said.

According to SB 2652, the public can request temporary access to the registry from MDPS to hire a caretaker or person in a position of trust or authority for a vulnerable person.

If one suspects that someone is a victim of abuse, they should send the following to Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) or the vulnerable person’s county department of human services:

Name, age, race, sex, physical description and location of each vulnerable person alleged to have been abused, neglected or exploited.

Names, addresses and telephone numbers of the vulnerable person’s family member.

Name, address and telephone number of each alleged perpetrator.

Name, address and telephone number of the caregiver of the vulnerable person, if different from the alleged perpetrator.

Description of the neglect, exploitation, and physical or psychological injuries sustained.

Actions taken by the reporter, if any, such as notification of a criminal justice agency.

Any other information available to the reporting person which may establish the cause of abuse, neglect or exploitation that occurred or is occurring.

Reports received by law enforcement authorities or other agencies will be forwarded to MDHS or the appropriate county department of human services. MDHS will investigate the reported abuse, neglect or exploitation and file a preliminary report of its findings to the Attorney General’s office within 48 hours if immediate attention is needed. MDHS will file the report in 72 hours if the vulnerable person is not in immediate danger.

Additional reports will be made as new information or evidence becomes available. Upon request, the department will forward a statement to the person making the initial report on what action is being taken, if any.