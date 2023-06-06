JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All Republican members of Mississippi’s Congressional Delegation wrote a joint letter recommending the VA Secretary remove the Pride flag currently displayed at the Biloxi National Cemetery.

This comes after U.S. Representative Mike Ezell (R-Miss.) sent a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough last week recommending a similar course of action. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) did not sign either letter.

“We believe this decision shows deep disrespect to our service members, veterans, and their families, and demand that you take immediate action to restore the United States flag to its rightful place at Veterans Affairs facilities across the state of Mississippi,” the letter said.

Biloxi National Cemetery and other facilities display the Pride flag for Pride Month, which the federal government has recognized for almost 24 years. Displaying the Pride flag was encouraged by McDonough last year to show support for LGBTQIA+ service members.

“Americans of all gender and sexual identities now have the freedom to serve. The country draws on their strength. And although there is still much work to be done, and the vestiges of bigotry remain, I am encouraged by the progress that’s been made,” McDonough said in the VA’s National Pride Month Kickoff in 2022.