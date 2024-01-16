JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) called a special session on Tuesday to finalize a $1.9 billion economic development project.

The governor said the project will create 2,000 jobs in Marshall County with an average annual salary of $66,000. It will be located in the Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park, which is located on U.S. Highway 72.

This follows the largest economic development project in state history – the $2.5 billion corporate investment by Aluminum Dynamics, Inc. that was announced in 2022. Reeves said the new project is the largest annual payroll commitment of any major project in Mississippi history.

“Mississippi has momentum, and today’s historic announcement is further proof of that,” said Reeves. “This represents the single largest payroll commitment of any major project and will be the second largest capital investment in state history. Ultimately, what this really means is more quality jobs for Mississippians. That will always be worth celebrating.”

The investment involves the production and delivery of electric battery cells for use in the commercial automotive and industrial applications space. Reeves said he could not disclose the name of the company until Thursday, January 18. The governor said the project has been in the works for many months.

The special session will take place during the 2024 Mississippi Legislative Session, which is currently underway at the Mississippi State Capitol. The special session could last as little as one day.