JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he signed a bill which would allow the Secretary of State to audit election procedures across all counties.

“The state of Mississippi is committed to ensuring the integrity of our elections,” said Reeves. “With the signing of this bill, we are taking another step toward guaranteeing that Mississippi has the most secure elections in the country. I was proud to sign this legislation into law.”

According to the governor, House Bill 1310 also requires the Secretary of State to create a post-election audit manual.

The governor’s office stated that data revealed that certain Mississippi counties have more registered voters than current eligible voting age citizens.