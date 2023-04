JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, March 22, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed Senate Bill 2358, which bans ballot harvesting in Mississippi.

Reeves said the legislation stops political operatives from collecting and handling mass amounts of absentee ballots, and the legislation further bolsters election integrity in Mississippi.

The governor announced the signing of Senate Bill 2358 in a video posted to Facebook.