JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced on Wednesday, April 12 that he signed a bill to expand “blackout” tags.

Senate Bill 2841 will expand the “blackout” tag and allows for generic usage of the tag for all Mississippians without requiring customization of characters on the plate.

“The response to Mississippi’s ‘blackout’ tag has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Reeves. “But while a lot of Mississippians love the ‘blackout’ tag, a lot don’t want to have to customize what’s on it. Now, they won’t have to. I was proud to sign this legislation that makes it easier for Mississippians to purchase the tag they love while still supporting the families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters. It really is a win-win for everyone.”

Tags can be purchased for an additional $38.25, with $36.25 going to the Law Enforcement Officers and Firefighters Death Benefits Trust Fund.