JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed a bill that would revise the disability rating requirements for certain motor vehicle and motorcycle license plates and tags which are authorized for disabled veterans.

“Any time the state of Mississippi can help our disabled veterans save money – that’s a worthy cause,” said Reeves. “Our disabled veterans sacrificed their own health to keep us safe. The least we can do is lower fees the government charges them. I was really excited to sign this bill because it means more money in the pockets of our disabled veterans. I’ll continue to do everything I can to support our service members.”

Senate Bill 2187 expands the number of disabled veterans who are eligible to purchase two motor vehicle license plates or tags for just $1 each.

Under the revised standard, any legal resident of Mississippi who is rated as having a 100% permanent service-connected disability or at least 70% nonpermanent service-connected disability by the Veterans’ Administration or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is eligible.