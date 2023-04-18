JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he signed two bills aimed to protect children from accessing obscene, inappropriate, and pornographic materials.

Reeves signed Senate Bill 2346 which regulates pornographic media exposure online and requires commercial entities that provide such content to have age verification systems in place.

He also signed House Bill 1315 which regulates pornographic media exposure in K-12 schools, including digital and online resources provided by vendors to children as young as kindergartners.

“With the rise of technology and social media, it has never been easier for children to access pornographic materials,” the governor said. “That can have really disastrous effects on children’s long-term mental health and development. I can only imagine how tough it is to be a child in today’s society. It seems like everywhere you turn, social media and the entertainment industry are pushing hypersexualized content on the youngest members of our society. We’re going to push back on that in Mississippi. That’s why I signed this legislation that will make our kids safer.”