JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced that he signed two bills.

Reeves signed Senate Bill 2853 which prohibits state agencies from purchasing small, unarmed aircraft systems or drones manufactured by foreign entities, including China. He also signed Senate Bill 2140 which strengthens the network security of the Mississippi government.

Senate Bill 2140 also creates the National Security on State Devices and Networks Act which restricts the download, access, or use of prohibited technologies on state-operated networks.

The Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services will be responsible for establishing the restrictions and will maintain an updated and publicly available list of the prohibited technologies on its website.