JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed multiple anti-abortion bills on Wednesday, April 19.

“Mississippi will always protect life. Our state will continue to be a beacon on the hill, a symbol of hope for the country, and a model for the nation,” said Reeves. “Mississippi will be relentless in its commitment to life. We will be relentless in our support of mothers and children. And we will be relentless in our efforts to advance the New Pro-life Agenda. The legislation I signed today is further proof that when it comes to protecting life, Mississippi isn’t just talking the talk – we’re walking the walk.”

During a news conference, the governor signed House Bill 510, House 1671, and Senate Bill 2696. He also announced that he had signed House Bill 1625, House Bill 1318, Senate Bill 2384, and House Bill 1149.

House Bill 510 establishes a foster parents bill of rights. House Bill 1671 expands the tax credit for pregnancy resource centers across the state from $3.5 million to $10 million.

Senate Bill 2696 creates an income tax credit for qualified adoption expenses.

House Bill 1149 establishes the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services as its own agency separate from MDHS. House Bill 1625 gives the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services the largest budget in its history.

House Bill 1318 increases the opportunities available for parents to choose adoption by authorizing safe haven baby boxes across Mississippi. The legislation increases the age that children can be dropped off at these boxes, authorizes safety devices to be sponsored by emergency medical service providers, and authorizes any city or county to sponsor a baby safety device.

Senate Bill 2384 establishes the Mississippi Task Force on Foster Care and Adoption. The task force will study Mississippi’s laws regarding foster care, adoption, and other related areas and make recommendations for improvement to the legislature.