JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill, which went into effect on July 1, could impact the way kids access e-books and audiobooks in Mississippi.

House Bill 1315 restricts certain content in public schools and libraries across the state.

Rep. Lee Yancey (R-District 74) authored the bill. He said it’s a way to keep children safe from obscene and inappropriate material.

Similar to other age-verification bills that are sweeping the country, some parents and politicians said this is necessary to protect children from harmful material like pornography.

“We’re certainly not trying to impede on First Amendment rights, First Amendment freedoms of expression. But at the same time, we have a responsibility to to guard our children’s eyes, to guard their hearts, to not have them exposed to things that they should not see, particularly things they should not see at a very, very early age,” said Yancey.

Many libraries across the state have adjusted their policies to comply with the new law.