JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator Kathy Chism (R-District 3) recently called for the return of the 1894 Mississippi state flag at a campaign event in early June.

The Mississippi Legislature overwhelmingly voted to change the flag in June 2020 amidst nationwide protests after the murder of George Floyd. Chism was among the 14 senators to vote against the decision.

During a Chris McDaniel for Lt. Governor campaign event on June 3, Chism criticized Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) for his strategy to change the state flag.

“He never gave you the opportunity to vote as he promised. His very words to me, ‘Senator, they will forget that flag vote in four years.’ I beg to differ. That flag, a lot of our people fought and died under that flag. It isn’t just about the flag. It is about the fact that leadership took away your voice, your vote,” she said during the campaign event.

Multiple attempts at reviving the ballot initiative have failed, but Hosemann has been an outspoken advocate for the ballot initiative process as recently as this past Legislative Session.

Legislative Black Caucus Chair Rep. Chris Bell (D-District 65) believes Chism’s comments have no place in today’s Mississippi.

“Believing in the values that that 1894 flag stood for, what it meant for African Americans, there’s no place in the state of Mississippi for anybody with views like that,” he stated.

One historian believes these comments are part of a larger political strategy.

“Throughout our history, the extreme elements of our society use this type of rhetoric as talking points to engage a base of support, and it seems to me that’s happening here again,” said Dr. Robert Luckett, a history professor at Jackson State University (JSU).

WJTV 12 News asked Chism and the Chris McDaniel Campaign for a comment. Neither responded.

Chism is running unopposed in both the primary and general election.