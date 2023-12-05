JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Online sports betting has become a main attraction in the United States.

As of December 2023, online sports betting is illegal in Mississippi. In order to wager, you must be physically located at a licensed casino in the state.

Mississippi introduced in person sports betting in 2018. Jay McDaniel, the executive director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission, said the upcoming Legislative session could see a new bill introduced.

“I expect you’ll see at least bills be introduced every year. Since 2018, we have seen at least a bill be introduced. What we have not seen is one of those bills come out of a committee yet for a floor debate. So, your guess is as good as mine as to whether we’ll get to that. So, I think you can expect in January to see a bill. The question will be whether that bill actually comes out of a committee for debate to be passed,” he stated.

McDaniel said sports betting brings an increase in revenue.

“I think part of our analysis has shown that most states, when they go from retail sports betting to online sports betting or mobile sports betting, you definitely see an increase in revenue. I think there’s little doubt that we would see an increase in revenue, which would ultimately increase tax revenue,” he said. “The question is, how much would that be and would that increase be worth any negative impact that it might have on our current gaming environment?”

A Mississippi Betting Task Force has been formed to report findings back to the Legislature by December 15, 2023.

“The task force this year met on three different occasions. A variety of different topics were discussed that compiled those facts, those findings. Those will be submitted in a report to the Legislature, and I think what the Legislature will see or again, some of those the benefits that mobile wagering could bring to the state, as well as some of the concerns that might be there. So, what I would expect is if a bill comes out in the Legislature, that they will take those findings and definitely and incorporate them into a bill eventually,” explained McDaniel.

The 2024 Legislative Session will start on January 2, 2024.