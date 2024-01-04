JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – House and Senate members came together during a joint Legislative Session on Thursday to swear in Mississippi’s statewide officials.

The officials took the oath of office at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) presided over the joint session. In his address to the Legislature, Hosemann thanked the work of the lawmakers before him, but he reminded them of what lies ahead.

“Our labor force participation rate is the lowest in the country. That is the percentage of people who are 16 and older that are actually working. Our economy is not sustainable with further declines. Economic development will wilt without an educated workforce to retain it. This education must demand quality and achievement from those who provide it. It has to be adequately funded from pre-K through the highest level that our citizens need,” Hosemann stated.

He also mentioned the need for comprehensive healthcare reform to help aid Mississippi’s struggling hospital system.