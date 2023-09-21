JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, September 20, the Mississippi Supreme Court partially affirmed and partially rejected a lower court’s ruling to toss out a constitutional challenge against House Bill 1020.

The court ruled that expanding the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID) is constitutional. However, the court ruled the appointment of temporary judges to the Hinds County Circuit Court does violate the state’s constitution.

House Bill 1020, which was signed by Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), expands the state’s role in courts and policing in Jackson.

Supporters said they were trying to improve safety in the city of about 150,000 residents, which has had more than 100 homicides in each of the past three years.

Opponents of the new law said the majority-white and Republican-controlled Legislature and Republican Gov. Tate Reeves were usurping local autonomy in Jackson and Hinds County, which are both majority-Black and governed by Democrats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.