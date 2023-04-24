JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced that Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached a new record low of 3.5% as of March, 2023.

“This is a tremendous victory for every business, every community, and every Mississippian across our state,” said Reeves. “You don’t have to look all that closely to see that a trend is emerging in Mississippi. That trend is more learning and greater academic achievement. It’s better jobs and higher pay. And it’s strong economic growth and more opportunity for all Mississippians across our state.”

The governor made the announcement during a news conference held at Navistar Defense in West Point, Mississippi. Reeves said Navistar has now reached their established goal of hiring 500 individuals as part of their facility expansion, announced two years ago.