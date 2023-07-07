JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As statewide elections approach, most candidates will make it past the primary and general elections without formal challengers.

WJTV 12 News conducted an in-depth look at the Mississippi House and Senate races in and around the metro. Seats in Mississippi Senate Districts 20-37 and Mississippi House Districts 54-80 were analyzed. Here is what we found.

Fifteen of the 18 Mississippi Senators from Districts 20-37 are seeking re-election. Of those incumbents, 10 are running unopposed for the primary and general elections.

Senate District 20 (Rankin)

Josh Harkins (R-Miss.)

MS Senate District 23 (Issaquena, Warren, Yazoo)

Briggs Hopson (R-Miss.)

MS Senate District 25 (Hinds, Madison)

J. Walter Michel (R-Miss.)

MS Senate District 26 (Hinds, Madison)

John Horhn (D-Miss.)

MS Senate District 28 (Hinds)

Sollie Norwood (D-Miss.)

MS Senate District 30 (Rankin)

Dean Kirby (R-Miss.) President Pro-Tempore, MS Senate

MS Senate District 31 (Lauderdale, Newton, Scott)

Tyler McCaughn (R-Miss.)

MS Senate District 32 (Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee, Winston)

Rod Hickman (D-Miss.)

MS Senate District 33 (Clarke, Lauderdale)

Jeff Tate (R-Miss.)

MS Senate District 34 (Forrest, Jasper, Jones)

Juan Barnett (D-Miss.)

Below are the other candidates running unopposed.

MS Senate District 21 (Attala, Holmes, Leake, Madison, Yazoo)

Bradford J. Blackmon (D-Miss.)

MS Senate District 35 (Copiah, Rankin, Simpson)

Andy Berry (R-Miss.)

Nineteen of the 27 Mississippi Representatives from districts 54-80 are seeking re-election. Of those incumbents, 14 run unopposed in the primary and general elections.

MS House District 54 (Issaquena, Warren, Yazoo counties)

Kevin Ford (R-Miss.)

MS House District 59 (Rankin)

Brent Powell (R-Miss.)

MS House District 60 (Rankin)

Fred Shanks (R-Miss.)

MS House District 61 (Rankin)

Gene Newman (R-Miss.)

MS House District 65 (Hinds)

Christopher Bell (D-Miss.)

MS House District 67 (Hinds)

Earle Banks (D-Miss.)

MS House District 68 (Hinds, Rankin)

Zakiya Summers (D-Miss.)

MS House District 70 (Hinds)

William “Bo” Brown (D-Miss.)

MS House District 71 (Hinds)

Ronnie Crudup (D-Miss.)

MS House District 73 (Madison)

Jill Ford (R-Miss.)

MS House District 74 (Rankin)

Lee Yancey (R-Miss.)

MS House District 77 (Rankin, Simpson)

Price Wallace (R-Miss.)

MS House District 78 (Leake, Newton, Scott)

Randy Rushing (R-Miss.)

MS House District 80 (Clarke, Jasper, Jones)

Omeria Scott (D-Miss.)

Below is the other candidate running unopposed.

MS House District 57 (Madison)

Lawrence Blackmon 57 (D-Miss.)

Mississippi House District 56 Representative and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn is the biggest name not seeking re-election. The Clinton native, whose tenure in the House of Representatives spanned nearly two decades, remains open to a political future in Mississippi. Clay Mansell (R-Miss.) and Sharon Moman (D-Miss.) will battle for his seat in November’s general election on November 7.

Twenty-eight candidates are running for the 18 Mississippi State Senate seats in and around the Jackson metro area. Only six of the 18 seats are competitive in the primary, general election, or both. Below are the seats and who is running for them.

Competitive primaries:

MS Senate District 24 (Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Leflore, Tallahatchie counties)

Democrat candidates: David Jordan, Everette Hill

MS Senate District 27 (Hinds)

Democrat candidates: Hillman Frazier, Marvin Hightower

MS Senate District 29 (Hinds)

Democrat candidates: David Blount, Dwayne Pickett

MS Senate District 36 (Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Jefferson)

Republican candidates: Brian Rhodes, Jared Morrison

MS Senate District 37 (Adams, Amite, Franklin, Pike)

Democrat candidates: Albert Butler, Shirley Sandifer

Competitive general election races:

MS Senate District 22 (Humphreys, Madison, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington, Yazoo)

Republican candidate: Chastity May Magyar

Democrat candidate: Joseph Thomas

MS Senate District 24

Republican candidate: Marty Evans Jr.

Independent candidate: Curressia M. Brown

Democrat candidate: Winner of August 8 Primary

MS Senate District 29

Republican candidate: Michael Carson

Democrat candidate: Winner of August 8 Primary

There are 45 candidates running for the 27 Mississippi State House seats in and around the Jackson metro area. Only 12 of the 27 seats are competitive in the primary or general election. Below are the seats and who is running for them.

Competitive primaries:

MS House District 55 (Warren county)

Democrat candidates: Kimberly Stevens, Oscar Denton

MS House District 58 (Madison)

Republican candidates: Bob Anderson, Johnathan K. Berry, Jonathan McMillian

MS House District 62 (Copiah, Rankin, Simpson)

Republican candidates: Jeremy Lee, Lance Varner

MS House District 63 (Hinds, Warren, Yazoo)

Democrat candidates: Dyamone White, Stephanie Foster

MS House District 66 (Hinds)

Democrat candidates: Fabian Nelson, Gregg Divinity, Roshunda Harris-Allen

MS House District 69 (Hinds)

Democrat candidates: Allan Cole, Iva Steptoe, Patty Patterson, Tamarra Butler-Washington

MS House District 72 (Hinds, Madison)

Democrat candidates: Ailean Stingley, Justis Gibbs, Rukia Lumumba, Synarus Green

MS House District 79 (Jasper, Simth)

Republican candidates: Kyle Cockrell, Mark Tullos

Competitive general elections races:

MS House District 56 (Hinds, Madison)

Republican candidate: Clay Mansell

Democrat candidate: Sharon Moman

MS House District 64 (Hinds, Madison)

Republican candidate: Amile Wilson

Independent candidate: Shanda M. Yates

MS House District 75 (Rankin, Scott)

Republican candidate: Celeste Hurst

Independent candidate: Ryshonda Harper Beechem

MS House District 76 (Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds)

Republican candidate: Rickey Gene Smylie

Democrat candidate: Gregory Holloway

The ballots for all races in Mississippi’s Democratic and Republican primaries are available on the Secretary of State’s website. The qualifying candidate’s list is also on the SOS’s website. Primaries for statewide and other offices will also be held on August 8. The 2023 primary election voter registration deadline is Monday, July 10. To register, Mississippians must either do the following:

Register in person at the circuit or municipal clerk’s office by 5:00 p.m. on July 10

Mail registration applications postmarked no later than July 10