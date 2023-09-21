JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The NAACP has asked for an administrative stay of 21 days to counteract the appointment of temporary judges as mandated in Mississippi’s House Bill 1020.

U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate dismissed Supreme Court Justice Michael Randolph from the NAACP’s lawsuit, ending the restraining order placed upon him.

The NAACP’s motion is the latest effort to block Randolph from appointing four temporary Hinds County Circuit Court judges until they can file for an emergency stay from the 5th Circuit Court.

House Bill 1020, which was signed by Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), expands the state’s role in courts and policing in Jackson.

Supporters said they were trying to improve safety in the city of about 150,000 residents, which has had more than 100 homicides in each of the past three years.

Opponents of the new law said the majority-white and Republican-controlled Legislature and Republican Gov. Tate Reeves were usurping local autonomy in Jackson and Hinds County, which are both majority-Black and governed by Democrats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.