JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals paved the way for the controversial Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID) Court to be set up in Jackson.

The court upheld U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate’s previous ruling that denied the preliminary injunction asked for by the NAACP.

The CCID Court will consist of one judge appointed by the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court, Justice Michael Randolph. The prosecutors operating within the court will also be appointed.

The NAACP claims the appointment of a judge and prosecutors violates the voting rights of Jackson’s majority Black residents.

“The NAACP is profoundly disappointed by today’s ruling. Despite any obstacles we may face, the fight continues. Our case will proceed, with more briefing and arguments to come. The NAACP remains committed to upholding democracy and putting power back in the hands of Jackson residents,” said Janette McCarthy Wallace, general counsel for the NAACP.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office and Gov. Reeves applauded the ruling.

“I am pleased by the Fifth Circuit’s decision to affirm Judge Wingate’s ruling allowing the CCID court to go into effect,” said Reeves. “This decision will help improve public safety and attract investment in our capital city. This allows us to take another step forward together for a safer and better Jackson – for all its residents.”

“The people of Jackson deserve a safer community and this office stands ready to help the people of Jackson get access to the prompt adjudication of justice that this law makes possible,” chief of staff for the Attorney General’s Office Michelle Williams said.

The state law creating the new court also expands the patrol territory for Capitol Police. The state-run police department previously patrolled near state government buildings in downtown Jackson, but the new law added other parts of the city, including more affluent residential and shopping areas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.