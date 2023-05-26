JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In his most recent campaign ads, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) has used footage from a 2019 ad of him in the private school that was once owned by Nancy New.

New is one of the key figures in the ongoing welfare scandal investigations.

When asked about the repeated use of the 2019 footage at New Summit School, the Reeves Campaign said, “The political donations from anyone who is connected to the TANF scandal will be donated to a worthy cause at the ultimate conclusion of the legal proceedings. Those cases are ongoing.”

The cases the campaign refers to includes the ongoing civil suit aimed at recouping the misspent funds and ongoing federal criminal investigations.

Reeves has not been named in any criminal lawsuit, and he is not a party in the ongoing civil suit.

The statement, which was received on May 25, echoes what was said in February 2020, when Reeves publicly admitted that his campaign received contributions from people indicted in the welfare fraud case, including New and her son, Zach. They have both pled guilty to federal fraud charges.

In 2020, Reeves said he did not know how much money his campaign received from these individuals, but he said the money would be moved into a separate, untouched bank account to be returned to the taxpayers or given to charity.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, the News donated to Reeves five times from October 2017 to September 2019. The donations totaled $8,500.

The Reeves Campaign has not answered questions as to why the 2019 footage was used nor have they responded to follow up questions about the source of the News’ contributions.