JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The lone Black lawmaker selected as a conferee for House Bill 1020 said he feels he’s being shut out by fellow lawmakers.

According to Rep. Earle Banks (D-District 67), he’s reached out multiple times to the bill’s author Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8) to no avail.

House Bill 1020 received national attention for seeking to create a judiciary the city with the largest African American population while all other similar judicial posts in the state are elected.

The two lawmakers have yet to meet, and as of right Friday, March 24, it’s unclear whether any of the House conferees have met regarding this bill. Banks said this behavior is a continuation of when the bill was first being drafted.

“I did get a response from him saying he wanted to meet with the lieutenant governor first. I don’t know what that’s about, but I’m on hold. I feel left out, and that’s insulted me that we’re not going to take that type of treatment. The bill started out very insulting to us,” said Banks.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Lamar’s office. We were told Lamar does not wish to comment and will speak when a conference report is finished. The report faces a deadline of Monday, March 27.