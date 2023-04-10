JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the 2023 Legislative Session, the Mississippi Legislature funded state infrastructure projects through the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) at a historic level.

MDOT received nearly $2 billion, which includes a nearly $1.5 billion earmark-free appropriation as well as a $620 million supplemental appropriation. The additional funding will be spent on major construction projects, emergency road and bridge repair and multimodal projects such as ports, rail and airports.

MDOT’s $620 million supplemental appropriation will be allocated as follows:

$450 million for capacity projects, which are construction projects that add lanes and/or build new roadways to increase traffic capacity

$100 million for the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund (ERBRF), which provides funding to revitalize local roads and bridges across the state

$30 million for a new fund for multimodal projects to better address the needs of ports, airports and rails

$40 million in federal matching funds

Funding from the 2023 Legislative Session will allow MDOT to embark on several major capacity projects:

Pavement rehabilitation and widening on U.S. 49 from O’Neal Rd. to School Rd. in Harrison County. Construction on this $43 million project should begin in 2023.

New alignment on State Route 15 from Union County line to 1 mile north of State Route 4 at Ripley in Tippah County. Construction on this $150 million project should begin in 2024.

New alignment on State Route 2 from existing State Route 15 to State Route 15 bypass in Tippah County. Construction on this $45 million project should begin in 2024.

Widening of State Route 19 from State Route 492 to Tucker in Neshoba County. Construction of this $65 million project should begin in 2024.

Interchange improvement on the Flowers interchange on I-20 in Warren County. Construction of this $10 million project should begin in 2024.

Widening on U.S. 90 from State Route 609 to Dolphin Dr. in Jackson County. Construction of this $60 million project should begin in 2024.

Widening of I-55 from Church Rd. to State Route 302 in Desoto County. Construction of this partially funded $125 million project should begin in 2025.

New alignment of State Route 7 from State Route 9 to just north of State Route 6 in Lafayette County. Construction of this partially funded $150 million project should begin in 2025.