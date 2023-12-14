JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2024 Mississippi Legislative Session will begin on January 2. Lawmakers and state officials are already busy, hammering out their agendas.

State Auditor Shad White’s (R-Miss.) agenda is broad. He hopes to affect change on many of the state’s hottest topics, starting with the Whistleblower Reward Act.

Under the proposal, private citizens who come forward with information about possible corruption of taxpayer funds would be entitled to a reward if arrests are made.

“If someone in a small town says, ‘Look, I’ve seen that, that government officials stealing taxpayer property or stealing taxpayer money,’ and they come forward to my office, and they turn that information over, they’re taking a risk when they do that. And so, we should incentivize people to come forward with this information by saying, ‘If you’re right, and we investigate it, and we recover that money, you get a percentage of what we recover.’ I think that that could be a game changer for our fight against public corruption,” White said.

Private citizens would be eligible to receive 15% of what is recovered, but elected officials would be barred from receiving a reward.

Strengthening the Open Meetings Act is another priority for the state auditor. Under the current law, if a decision is made by public officials in a meeting that violates the Open Meetings Act, that decision still stands.

“That doesn’t make any sense at all. We should strengthen the Open Meetings Act and say, yes, if you’re a local government, for example, and you go into a secret closed door meeting, you violate the Open Meetings Act. Whatever decision you made in that meeting is null and void. It does not count. It cannot stand. You need to come back out, debate it out in public and follow the proper procedure so that the taxpayers and citizens can see how you’re making this decision about spending their money,” White stated.

One of his education-focused initiatives would bring free community college to graduates of the JROTC program.

“Look at the results of Jackson Public Schools JROTC program as an example. Those students who graduate from that program have a 100% high school graduation rate. That’s compared to a 75% high school graduation rate for the rest of Jackson Public Schools. How do we pay for that? Well, actually, if you do what is called a last dollar scholarship, meaning you you look at a cadet from JROTC, and maybe they’ve got some other scholarship already to go to community college, and you just plus that up. Whatever it needs to be to fully satisfy the bill from the community college, the cost is actually going to be relatively small,” White explained.

The state auditor’s final headlining initiative is one that has previously brought on intense criticism: a study committee to change how the state funds universities, specifically certain majors.

“Right now, the legislature, just to summarize it briefly, gives a whole bunch of money for higher education over to the IHL Board. We need to be smarter, and we need to be more thoughtful than that. We need to ask hard questions like, ‘Are we funding majors and degree programs that are yielding graduates that are good fit for our economy?’ We’re spending taxpayer money to help educate these students. We get nothing if the student then leaves the next day, so let’s invest in places where it makes sense,” White said.